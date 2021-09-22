Zacks: Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.46). Cinemark reported earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,011. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cinemark by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 159,060 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

