Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of BRKS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.78. 788,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,431. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,585 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

