Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.35. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. 6,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,836. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

