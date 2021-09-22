Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report sales of $206.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.25 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $798.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $859.16 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 582,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,678. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

