Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Announce $8.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce $8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $13.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $12.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $52.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $61.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $12.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,343.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,431.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,347.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

