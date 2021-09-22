Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $16.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Yext alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,666.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 570,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,915. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.