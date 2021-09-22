Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.75

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 336072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YGR shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yangarra Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.59.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$144.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.11.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,575.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

