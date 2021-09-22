Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Position Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yandex were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after purchasing an additional 143,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,350,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

