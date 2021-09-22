Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is Barings LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,497 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises 2.5% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.42% of Yandex worth $104,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,953. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

