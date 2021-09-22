Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $67.06

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.06, but opened at $60.78. Xometry shares last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

XMTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $76,323,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $13,470,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

