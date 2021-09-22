Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 666,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of XENE stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
