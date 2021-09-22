Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 666,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.