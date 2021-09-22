Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,941. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

