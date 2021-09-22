World Asset Management Inc Sells 338 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,122,000 after buying an additional 2,204,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

