World Asset Management Inc Sells 287 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

