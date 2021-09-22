World Asset Management Inc Sells 26 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $17,524,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $421.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.79 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

