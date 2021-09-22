World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,285 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

PK stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

