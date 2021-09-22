World Asset Management Inc Sells 108 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

