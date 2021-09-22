World Asset Management Inc Has $351,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.