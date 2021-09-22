World Asset Management Inc Has $339,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Navient were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Navient by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Navient by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Navient by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

