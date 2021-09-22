World Asset Management Inc Has $335,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 24.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

FHN opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

