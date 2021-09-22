World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $193.05. 12,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,062 shares of company stock worth $4,645,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

