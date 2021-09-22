Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.08.

WDAY traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.39. 51,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,919. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,520.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average of $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

