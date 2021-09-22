WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.64

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.64 and traded as high as $37.22. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 580,574 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

