WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.37

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.37 and traded as high as $54.03. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 176,961 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $4,166,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 701,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,230,000 after buying an additional 51,918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 76.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

