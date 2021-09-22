WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,545 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of The Container Store Group worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $529.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

