WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,850 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.