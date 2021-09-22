WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

GTS opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $834.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.