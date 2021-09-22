Winfield Associates Inc. Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 691,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.77. 320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,776. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.75.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.