Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 608,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $115.24. 6,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

