Winfield Associates Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $402.87. 713,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.33 and its 200-day moving average is $390.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

