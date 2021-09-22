Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $13.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,805.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,293. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,407.70 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,784.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,494.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

