Wilder World Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $81.49 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00127639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

