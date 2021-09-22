Wilder World 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.21 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 44% lower against the dollar. Wilder World has a market cap of $66.66 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00127507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

