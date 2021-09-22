Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,143 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 13.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 130.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

