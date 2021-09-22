Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,174 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

