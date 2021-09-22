Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,086 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

