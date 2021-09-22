Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.41. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

