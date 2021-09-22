Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

