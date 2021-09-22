Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $139.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $153.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

