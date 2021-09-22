Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weibo by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

