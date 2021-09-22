WazirX Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $326.08 million and approximately $42.26 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00168012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00108289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.42 or 0.06687009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,123.81 or 1.00334820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00749440 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

