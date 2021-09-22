Waves Enterprise Hits Market Cap of $20.67 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $20.67 million and approximately $487,724.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00116620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00170636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.88 or 0.06878657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,622.71 or 1.00192851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.62 or 0.00793825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.