Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.31

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.58. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

About Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

