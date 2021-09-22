Waltonchain Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $70.47 million and $12.57 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.73 or 0.06982022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00115250 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,526,260 coins and its circulating supply is 77,805,228 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

