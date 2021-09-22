Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,332.0 days.

WKCMF has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

WKCMF opened at $176.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average is $156.94. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

