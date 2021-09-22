Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.21

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Vroom by 11.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vroom by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

