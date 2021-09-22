Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

VST has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE VST opened at $17.39 on Monday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $110,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 451.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after buying an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $66,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

