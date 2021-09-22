Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $293,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Visa by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $222.87. 90,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,710. The stock has a market cap of $434.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

