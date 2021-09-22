Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 119.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

