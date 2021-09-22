Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70.

On Monday, July 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

